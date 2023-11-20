Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Off-duty Wichita Falls police officer arrested after allegedly drinking and driving

According to the arrest affidavit, Officers were dispatched during the morning hours of Nov. 19...
According to the arrest affidavit, Officers were dispatched during the morning hours of Nov. 19 in response to calls of a hit and run incident.(MGN)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An off-duty Wichita Falls police officer was arrested around 7 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19, for allegedly driving drunk.

According to the arrest affidavit, Officers were dispatched during the morning hours of Nov. 19 in response to calls of a hit and run incident. The affidavit states that multiple callers said that a vehicle had driven on their yards causing damage.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were given a description of the vehicle that they later found while searching the area, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit then states when officers approached the vehicle, they saw the driver, identified as Iman Nematollahi, with his legs hanging out the door. Nematollahi allegedly told officers at the scene that he was driving, but had blown out a tire.

Officers said Nematollahi had bloodshot eyes, smelled of alcohol, and had an unsteady balance, according to the affidavit. When a field sobriety test was conducted, officers said they observed clues of intoxication.

According to the affidavit, that is when officers read Nematollahi his Miranda rights.

Nematollahi then allegedly told officers that he had consumed two to three beers, a shot of whiskey and coke, and took prescription medications in the hours leading up to the incident, according to the affidavit.

His bond was $1,500, which he posted and was released.

Iman Nematollahi mugshot
Iman Nematollahi mugshot(KAUZ)

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Trailer filled with supplies stolen from Church Without Walls
Trailer filled with supplies stolen from Church Without Walls
“People can come out, they can walk around and enjoy the displays, relax a little bit."
Lawton Holiday in the Park officially kicks off
43rd Annual Woman’s Forum prepares for Christmas Tour of Homes
43rd Annual Woman’s Forum prepares for Christmas Tour of Homes
43rd Annual Woman’s Forum prepares for Christmas Tour of Homes