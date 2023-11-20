Email City Guide
Rain Chances Carry into Monday

Hit-and-miss showers to start the work week
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We started today off with a few showers and thunderstorms all across Texoma. We stayed below severe limits, but we did experience some small hail mixing in at times - especially in northern Texoma. By the early afternoon we gave way to partly cloudy skies and warmed up into the low 60s. Our rain chances are not officially clear yet as we do have the chance for a few showers overnight as well as the first half of tomorrow. A cold front will sweep across Texoma during the first half of the day and will provide us with the chance for a few showers along with some windy conditions. Temperatures tomorrow will be about the same as today. We’ll see temperatures hover in the upper 50s for the start of the work week before we get setup for a nice Thanksgiving. Temperatures on Thanksgiving will be in the low 60s with a mix of clouds and sun.

