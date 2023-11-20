Seasonable Weather to Start the Week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A cold front swept across earlier today and in turn has left us with some blustery conditions. Temperatures today are topping out in the low to mid 60s across all of Texoma. Temperatures tomorrow will be about the same as today as we look to top out around 60. Main difference for tomorrow will be the lack of cloud coverage and sunnny conditions will prevail. After tomorrow, temperatures drop a degree or two, but we warm up just in time to give us a seasonable Thanksgiving with temperatures in the mid-60s and clear skies. Past Thanksgiving, we’re keeping our eyes on a mass of cold air that’ll be leaking into the United States out of Canada. We aren’t expected to see a drastic temperature change, but there will be nip in there for the weekeend.

