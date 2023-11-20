WF soldier remains identified, to be interred in San Antonio

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The remains of a World War II soldier from Wichita Falls, who died in a German labor camp, will be interred in San Antonio next week.

Private First-Class Clinton Smith Jr. was 19 years old when he was captured and killed.

His unidentified body was originally buried in France before army specialists identified him in 2022.

He’ll be re-interred next week at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.

