Bowie Methodist preparing for annual thanksgiving community dinner

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Bowie Methodist is preparing for its annual community dinner that will take place on Thanksgiving.

The church started the tradition when the church was first established by pastor F.O. Miller.

“It’s a way for us to interact with the people in our community and give back to the community,” Senior Pastor of Bowie Methodist, Steven Martinez said.

“Holidays are a really tough time for people who are alone, especially senior citizens, widows, and people like that. So it’s a challenging time for them if they don’t have family or their family might be far away,” Pastor Martinez said.

The church is one of the few places in Bowie that provides free meals to the community.

Several people from the community help out with the operation and members of the church are the ones who make most of the dishes.

“We even have people from other churches come and help serve meals and we deliver meals to homebound people and we also deliver meals to all the first responders in our community and they also have people come to pick up meals,” Pastor Martinez said.

The church also provides meals for all the emergency services in Bowie.

“So we have had as many as over 300 people, almost 400 people one year since I have been here,” Pastor Martinez said.

Anyone interested in a meal can still call and place an order, head to the church to dine in, or have it delivered to you if you live in the Bowie area.

