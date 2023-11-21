Email City Guide
Cooler temperatures throughout the day today 11/21 AM

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles, and today we will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day and will see cooler temperatures today as we will see highs in the upper 50s. We will see a high of 59 degrees with an overnight low of a freezing 30 degrees. Winds will be blowing from the north at 10-20 mph. We will remain dry throughout the day.

Wednesday, we will see a similar high of 59 degrees. We will see mostly sunny skies with winds blowing from the west at 5-10 mph. We will see an overnight low of 32 degrees. We will remain dry on this Thanksgiving eve.

Thursday, we will see a high of a nice 64 degrees with partly cloudy skies for your Thanksgiving. We will see winds blowing out of the south at 10-15 mph. We will also see an overnight low of 35 degrees. We don’t have to worry about playing family football in the rain, as we will be dry all day!

Friday, we will see a high of 62 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. We will have a chilly overnight low of 37 degrees with gusty winds blowing from the north at 15-25 mph.

Saturday, we will see a high of 58 degrees. Winds will be blowing out of the south at 15-20 mph. We will see mostly cloudy skies with an overnight low of 31 degrees.

Sunday we will be in the upper 50s, as we will see a high of 55 degrees. We will have mostly cloudy skies with winds blowing out of the south at 10-15 mph.

Have a great Week! -Weatherman J

