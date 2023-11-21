Homeowner reacts following officer DWI

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Amity Pegg is counting her blessings today after an off-duty officer who was allegedly intoxicated came barreling through her yard.

“I was sleeping in that bedroom over here with my toddler, and he was only feet from missing us,” said Amity Pegg, resident.

Her neighbor, a former police officer himself, said the vehicle sped by so fast that he couldn’t believe his eyes.

“I was shocked. I couldn’t even jump up. All I could do was watch,” said Justin Hiracheta.

The officer Iman Nematollahi was off-duty at the time. He told fellow officers that he drank three beers at a local bar and a shot of whiskey at a friend’s house. He told them he also took prescription drugs earlier that night.

“We are grieved by it in the department it’s never good when someone in our family does something like this, gets placed on arrest. It’s tough on the victims. It’s tough on the officers who have to place him under arrest,” said Sgt. Charlie Eipper.

The affidavit said this all started in the 1600 block of Norman Street and ended at Kirk and Midwestern. He lost a tire in the process. Neighbors in the area are now left to deal with the aftermath.

“We just started assessing the damage. We put the bricks back around the tree but came through the yard, hit the tree, and kept going,” said Pegg.

Pegg said she wants the officer to be treated like anyone else who has driven drunk.

“And if you, you know make the choice to drive drunk you need to take on the responsibility police officer or not, you deserve the punishment that comes with the law,” said Pegg.

“It’s a sad incident that a poor decision involving alcohol and a good time would lead to something that could affect you for the rest of your life. It’s a reminder to everybody to not drink and drive,” said Hiracheta.

“He needs to take a moment, sit down and reflect, and make sure that he understands the severity of what the issue is,” said Pegg.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.