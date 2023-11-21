Email City Guide
Hospice of Wichita Falls Tree of Lights campaign

Live kickoff starts tonight
News Channel 6 will be live to showcase the annual Hospice of Wichita Falls Tree of Lights campaign kickoff at 6:00 p.m.
By Katelyn Washburn
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Jake Truett joined in this morning to talk about the upcoming event for Hospice of Wichita falls, tonight.

News Channel 6 will be live to showcase the annual Hospice of Wichita Falls Tree of Lights campaign kickoff at 6:00 p.m. Be sure to tune in to watch the tree and star light up fully for the first time on the top of the southwest building, to symbolize the start of the campaign.

Tonight, after the dark the star and lights will go off until radio day on December 15, and if the goal of $300,000 is met, then the tree will re-light to show they met their goal.

To help them reach their goal, you can donate. For every $10 donated, one light will be lit up on the tree for the fundraiser and to honor memory of someone. To donate you can head over to howf.org, or to their office at 4909 Johnson Road, or call at 940-691-0982.

Last year Hospice of Wichita Falls exceeded their goal and hope to do the same this year. You can help make a difference by supporting those who are facing life-threatening illnesses right here in Wichita Falls.

Hospice of Wichita Falls is a non-profit and with this campaign, they are able to provide care to everyone, no matter their financial status.

