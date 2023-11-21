Kell House to become the ‘Santa House’ for the Christmas season

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Delores Culley with the Kell House Heritage Center, joined us in the studio to talk about the Santa House.

The museum has been transformed into a winter wonderland, with all of the sights, smells, sounds, and tastes of Christmas.

We were also joined by one of Santa’s own elves, Eggnog, who said this event helps Santa’s crew find all the naughty and nice kids in Texoma.

The Santa House will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from Wednesday, November 29 to December 8.

Tickets to go see the Kell House Heritage Center’s Santa House can be bought here.

