‘Lights On’: Ceremony held for MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - MSU Texas President Stacia Haynie, and members of the Burns family, flipped the switch, bringing the MSU-Burns Fantasy of Light back again to Wichita Falls, on Monday evening.

The festivities began at 5:30 p.m. with MSU Texas carillonneur Jim Quashnock playing holiday music on the Redwine Carillon in the Hardin Tower at 3410 Taft Blvd.

To celebrate 50 years, new displays have been added to bring the total of sponsored displays to 50.

Twenty-one of those displays are from the original Burns family collection.

New to the collection this year are:

“Oh Deer, How Sweet,” a 7-foot reindeer and candy cane picture spot.

“Sounds of the Season,” an anime choir with 12 singing characters; an evergreen tree with large ornaments; and a Fantasy of Lights photo spot.

Ashley Fitzwater was live at MSU Texas for the lighting ceremony to speak to MSU Texas President, Stacie Haynie:

