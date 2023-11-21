Setting Up for a Nice Thanksgiving

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We started today off with some heavy cloud coverage and some windy conditions. The cloud coverage has since vacated msot of Texoma, but windy conditions have remained. Temperatures today topped out mostly in the upper 50s, but some locations such as Vernon were lucky enough to reach the 60 degree mark. Temperatures tonight will drop down to 32 degrees, so a light freeze is likely overnight tonight. Tomorrow, temperatures warm up a few degreees, but sunny skies will stick around all day tomorrow. Temperatures should stay above freezing tomorrow night. As for Thanksgiving - well, it looks to be a wonderful Thanksgiving. Sunny skies will dominate whiel temperatures climb into the upper 60s. Take that turkey outside! After Thanksgiving, we begin to cool down and watch as cold air from Canada looks to pour into the United States and bring some cold air this weekend.

