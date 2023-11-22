Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Brandon Wright indicted following death of Cha’Quon Jeffery

By Ernest Strawther III
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 40-year-old Brandon Wright was indicted on November 15 in relation to charges of intoxicated manslaughter in the death of Cha’Quon Jeffery in a wreck that happened on June 3.

The wreck occurred in the 3000 block of Spur 325.

“It still doesn’t make it any easier on us you know,” the Mother of Cha’Quon Jeffery, Donna Jeffery said.

“Every day is a struggle for me, even to get out of bed. You know, my heart is just broken, and I miss the everyday phone calls, I miss the mama what are you cooking? Every time I look at the door expecting him to walk through the door,” Donna Jeffery said.

Wright was also indicted with Aggravated Assault Causing Bodily Injury for injuries sustained by Veronica Diaz who was the passenger in this crash.

“This is a pain that is just not going to go away and, just for him to understand and go through the consequences that he deserves and to show other people too like don’t drink and drive, you never know who you are taking,” Girlfriend of Cha’Quon Jeffery, Veronica Diaz said.

Affidavits filed in the case claim Wright had a blood alcohol content level of 0.238 at the time of the wreck, which is above the legal limit in Texas of 0.08.

Wright was traveling the wrong way on the highway at an excessive speed when he struck the car Cha’Quon Jeffery and Veronica Diaz were in.

“I look at this as being a blessing,” Father of Cha’Quon Jeffery, Lucious Jeffery said when asked about the timing of the indictment news.

Arraignments for Wright will take place December 1, 2023, in the 30th District Court at 8:30 am.

The Pre-trial Docket Control Order details that the Plea Negotiation Deadline is December 19 2024 at 9:00 am.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Woman charged following infant death
.
BBB alerts to holiday online shopping scams
Optimist Club Christmas tree lot to return for 70th year
Optimist Club Christmas tree lot to return for 70th year
VERNON THANKSGIVING
Vernon community preps for annual ‘Holiday Spirit Meal’
Wichita Falls
WFPD investigates murder suicide