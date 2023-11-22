Brandon Wright indicted following death of Cha’Quon Jeffery

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 40-year-old Brandon Wright was indicted on November 15 in relation to charges of intoxicated manslaughter in the death of Cha’Quon Jeffery in a wreck that happened on June 3.

The wreck occurred in the 3000 block of Spur 325.

“It still doesn’t make it any easier on us you know,” the Mother of Cha’Quon Jeffery, Donna Jeffery said.

“Every day is a struggle for me, even to get out of bed. You know, my heart is just broken, and I miss the everyday phone calls, I miss the mama what are you cooking? Every time I look at the door expecting him to walk through the door,” Donna Jeffery said.

Wright was also indicted with Aggravated Assault Causing Bodily Injury for injuries sustained by Veronica Diaz who was the passenger in this crash.

“This is a pain that is just not going to go away and, just for him to understand and go through the consequences that he deserves and to show other people too like don’t drink and drive, you never know who you are taking,” Girlfriend of Cha’Quon Jeffery, Veronica Diaz said.

Affidavits filed in the case claim Wright had a blood alcohol content level of 0.238 at the time of the wreck, which is above the legal limit in Texas of 0.08.

Wright was traveling the wrong way on the highway at an excessive speed when he struck the car Cha’Quon Jeffery and Veronica Diaz were in.

“I look at this as being a blessing,” Father of Cha’Quon Jeffery, Lucious Jeffery said when asked about the timing of the indictment news.

Arraignments for Wright will take place December 1, 2023, in the 30th District Court at 8:30 am.

The Pre-trial Docket Control Order details that the Plea Negotiation Deadline is December 19 2024 at 9:00 am.

