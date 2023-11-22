Email City Guide
Brent Hagenbuch announces for Texas Senate

(Lauren Rangel)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENTON TX - Current Denton County Republican Chairman and the CEO and owner of Titus Transport, Brent Hagenbuch, officially filed with the Texas Republican Party as a candidate to be the next Texas Senator for Senate District 30 and has retained Blakemore and Associates for the campaign.

Recently, incumbent Senator Drew Springer announced he would not seek reelection.

Hagenbuch believes the example set by Donald Trump by bringing a true business approach to government should be followed in Texas. The Texas border, law and order, parents’ rights in schools, and a full-throttle on oil in Texas are just some of the tasks that would greatly benefit from a business approach.

Hagenbuch is an engineering graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, earned a master’s in civil engineering from Stanford University, and completed an MBA from UCLA. His professional career in business has included being an associate at McKinsey, Director of Planning at Frito Lay, CEO of CompX International, and President of Transport Industries. In 2006 Hagenbuch founded Titus Transport and has built the trucking company to a $170 million dollar per year operation.

Hagenbuch is a Christian who is strongly pro-life, pro-gun, and pro-family. He believes the Texas government has a responsibility to enact legislation to protect Texans, defend Texas values, and remove over-burdensome regulation.

Brent and his wife are active members of Crossridge Church in Little Elm and his community service includes but is not limited to:

  • Board Director of Feed The Children
  • Advisory Board Member of the UNT Center for Advanced Logistics
  • Little Elm ISD Visionary Committee
  • Former President of North Texas K-Life youth ministry
  • Former Little Elm P&Z commissioner
  • Member of the Denton County Republican Veterans Club and the American Legion

