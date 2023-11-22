City of WF reminds community to ‘can the grease’
“Can it, Cool it, Throw it away”
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Citizens are being urged to “Can the Grease” this Thanksgiving to save themselves and the City of Wichita Falls the trouble and expense of repairing pipes clogged with fats, oils, and grease from cooking.
These pipe “cloggers” harden and build up in the drainpipes of homes and the City sewer system causing blockages that cause sewage overflows, which can lead to expensive repairs to a home’s drainage systems and/or the City sewer system.
Things that do not go down the drain include:
- Butter, Margarine, and Lard
- Cooking Oil and Shortening
- Grease from Cooked Meats
- Food Scraps
By doing so home and business owners can save themselves from potentially expensive repairs and cleanups caused by sewer backups.
How to “Can the Grease”:
- Pour the F.O.G in a can
- Cool it
- Wipe the remaining oil from the pan, and throw the paper towel away
- Keep the can in the refrigerator until full
- Throw in the trash
For more information, you may contact the Public Works Office at 761-7411, the Wastewater Collections Division at 723- 5573, or by visiting the City of Wichita Falls website.
