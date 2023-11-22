Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

City of WF reminds community to ‘can the grease’

“Can it, Cool it, Throw it away”
(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Citizens are being urged to “Can the Grease” this Thanksgiving to save themselves and the City of Wichita Falls the trouble and expense of repairing pipes clogged with fats, oils, and grease from cooking.

These pipe “cloggers” harden and build up in the drainpipes of homes and the City sewer system causing blockages that cause sewage overflows, which can lead to expensive repairs to a home’s drainage systems and/or the City sewer system.

Things that do not go down the drain include:

  • Butter, Margarine, and Lard
  • Cooking Oil and Shortening
  • Grease from Cooked Meats
  • Food Scraps

By doing so home and business owners can save themselves from potentially expensive repairs and cleanups caused by sewer backups.

How to “Can the Grease”:

  • Pour the F.O.G in a can
  • Cool it
  • Wipe the remaining oil from the pan, and throw the paper towel away
  • Keep the can in the refrigerator until full
  • Throw in the trash

For more information, you may contact the Public Works Office at 761-7411, the Wastewater Collections Division at 723- 5573, or by visiting the City of Wichita Falls website.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Officer Iman Nematollahi was charged with driving while intoxicated after allegedly driving on...
WFPD officer charged with driving intoxicated resigns from department
WFPD releases names of deceased in suspected murder-suicide
Israeli soldiers work on armored military vehicles along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip,...
Israel-Hamas truce-for-hostages deal announced that would pause Gaza fighting, bring more aid
Midwestern State University is looking to make some budget cuts next year that will impact some...
MSU closures result in 10 jobs being cut