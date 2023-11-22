Email City Guide
Cool temperatures throughout the day 11/22 AM

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles, and today we will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day and will see cooler temperatures. We will see highs in the low 60s. We will see a high of 61 degrees with an overnight low of a cold 34 degrees. Winds will be blowing from the north at 5-10 mph. We will remain dry throughout the day.

Thursday, we will see a high of a nice 67 degrees with partly cloudy skies for your Thanksgiving. We will see winds blowing out of the south at 10-15 mph. We will also see an overnight low of 35 degrees. We don’t have to worry about playing family football in the rain, as we will be dry all day! Perfect weather to fall asleep in a food coma!

Friday, we will see a high of 59 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. We will have a chilly overnight low of 37 degrees with gusty winds blowing from the east at 10-15 mph.

Saturday, we will see a high of 58 degrees. Winds will be blowing out of the south at 15-20 mph. We will see mostly cloudy skies with an overnight low of 38 degrees.

Sunday we will be in the low 50s, as we will see a high of 50 degrees. We will have mostly cloudy skies with winds blowing out of the south at 10-15 mph.

Monday, we will see a high of 50 degrees as well. We will see mostly cloudy skies with winds blowing out of the north at 10-15 mph.

Tuesday, we will see a high of 57 degrees.

Have a great Week! -Weatherman J

Slightly warmer tomorrow before a very nice Thanksgiving
Setting Up for a Nice Thanksgiving
