Fluid spill on Hwy 287 causes temporaily ramp closure

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department and the Wichita Falls Fire Department were sent to the Hwy 287 ramp from Kell Boulevard for a fluid spill.

The ramp was closed briefly as the issue was being addressed by the WFFD.

Units on the scene addressed the issue quickly.

Our crews on the scene said the spill looked to be over five gallons of oil.

