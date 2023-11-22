Hospice of Wichita Falls Tree of Lights campaign begins

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 was live to showcase the annual Hospice of Wichita Falls Tree of Lights campaign kickoff at 6:00 p.m.

To symbolize the start of the campaign, after the tree’s lights are turned on, the star and lights will go off until December 15.

The lights will once again turn back on if Hospice of Wichita Falls’ goal of $300,000 is met.

To help them reach their goal, you can donate.

For every $10 donated, one light will be lit up on the tree for the fundraiser and to honor the memory of someone.

To donate you can head over to howf.org, or to their office at 4909 Johnson Road, or call at 940-691-0982.

Last year Hospice of Wichita Falls exceeded their goal and hopes to do the same this year.

You can help make a difference by supporting those who are facing life-threatening illnesses right here in Wichita Falls.

Hospice of Wichita Falls is a non-profit and with this campaign, they are able to provide care to everyone, no matter their financial status.

