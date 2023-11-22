Mayor Tim Short shares thoughts on his first City Council meeting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - New faces of the Wichita Falls City Council took their seats on November 21 at the city council meeting. Mayor Tim Short shared that his first city council meeting was monumental for him.

After months of campaigning and continual hard work, Mayor Tim Short said he compared taking this seat on the council as a dream come true.

He said that he is grateful for the support the Wichita Falls community has given him so far.

“It’s wonderful to have finally arrived at this spot where we get to govern, and the phase of actually getting to do something for this city. I appreciate the grace and mercy that’s been granted by everyone just as we try and figure out where all of the buttons are,” Short said..

Short added that it was an amazing feeling to know that the residents of Wichita Falls put their trust in him to lead the city.

He also looks forward to transparency and communication to make Wichita Falls a better and safer place.

One resolution on the agenda was for the council to authorize the purchase of an Active Shooter Incident Management course.

Short said this training will be a 3-day course and an invaluable tool for first responders.

“This is an opportunity to train the officers and first responders in an active shooter event. You know we all hope we don’t have another one in Wichita Falls. This is something that his officers and the first responders will go through. It helps keep the citizens safe, and it will be good for all of us. It’s a good investment in grant money.” Short said.

The $65,000 grant will fund 60 local participants. The advanced training will demonstrate to these first responders the proper way to relocate people in case of an active shooter.

The next city council meeting is set for December 5.

