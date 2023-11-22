MSU closures result in 10 jobs being cut

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State University is looking to make some budget cuts next year that will impact some jobs on the campus.

The university is trying to cut some unnecessary spending so they can hopefully be stronger in the future and reinvest in their students.

“During the past year, our administration and our leadership team have been talking to our campus about our enrollment and our retention numbers, and so if you look through the years our enrollment has remained fairly steady but what you don’t see in those enrollment numbers is the shifting mix. So, that is reflected in our numbers, in our budget,” Director of Marketing and Public Information, Julie Gaynor said.

When university officials looked at these numbers closely, they determined that there aren’t as many students living on campus compared to previous years.

Many of the students enrolled are online or they commute.

“We’re having to identify some operating efficiencies,” Gaynor said.

The university decided to cut three services they are currently providing but they don’t believe it will impact the students heavily.

“The print shop is something that has been a great convenience to us for many years but you know with the changes in technology, it’s a very expensive operation just in equipment alone. We looked at the testing center, and we will continue to offer those admissions-bound tests for students but we won’t be offering some of those other services that aren’t necessarily of direct benefit to our students such as Pearson view and pro-metric testing,” Gaynor said.

The toughest cut Gaynor said she believes they had to make was the Vinson Health Center.

The Vinson Health Center has been part of MSU for more than 60 years and provides several medical needs.

These closures resulted in 10 jobs being eliminated from the campus.

“Well I think the key was is we tried to provide as much notice to the individuals as possible to give them time to make arrangements because that is probably the most difficult thing that has come out of this is you know the people,” Gaynor said.

Although these changes are significant, academics are still at the forefront for MSU Texas.

“Any student who is a student currently or is looking to become a student, that they have that space and that place to be successful. We don’t intend to do anything that would harm that experience for them,” Gaynor said.

The print shop and Vinson Health Center are set to close on January 1, 2024.

The testing center will close on April 1, 2024.

