MSU Texas celebrates time capsule opening

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - MSU Texas celebrated the opening of a time capsule buried on their campus decades ago.

Officials pulled the time capsule out of the ground last week, and it was opened on Monday, November 20, 40 years after it was buried at Midwestern State University.

The time capsule featured a number of personal items from school officials and students who attended the university at the time.

“What really touched my heart was taking this hat out. This was right on the top and this was my Uncle Mike’s hat” Leslee Ponder, Director of Alumni Relations and Engagement said.

She said her uncle was the president of the MSU Alumni Association when the time capsule was buried.

He passed away a few years ago, so seeing and getting to hold his old hat was really special for her and her family.

