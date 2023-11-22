Optimist Club Christmas tree lot to return for 70th year

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Jeff Pendley with the Optimist Club of Wichita Falls, joined us in the studio to talk about the opening of their tree lot.

The 70th year of their tree lot will open on Friday, November 24 at the Boys and Girls Club located at 1318 6th St. in Wichita Falls.

Pendely said the trees are priced from between $45 to $200, depending on the tree variety and size.

The Optimist Club will have different varieties of trees available, so make sure you visit to find the tree that is perfect for you.

Proceeds from this go directly to youth organizations in the area such as the Boys and Girls Club, Camp Fire North Texas, and Boys Scouts of America Northwest Texas Council.

More information can be found by contacting The Optimist Club at optimistclubwftx@gmail.com or on Facebook.

