Thanksgiving meals in Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Happy Thanksgiving Texoma! Many area locations are serving Thanksgiving meals for no cost.

Check out the list below:

Bowie First Methodist Church

Thanksgiving Day from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Located at 1515 Jefferson St, in Bowie

Bethel Baptist Church

Thanksgiving Day from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Located at 209 Tennessee, in Graham

New Jerusalem Baptist Church

Thanksgiving Day from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Located at 1420 Borton St, in Wichita Falls

Holiday Spirit Meal

Thanksgiving Day from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Located at 2100 Yamparika St. in Vernon

