WF Area Food Bank to ditribute food for the holidays

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank, in collaboration with Red River Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, is raising food for Thanksgiving this holiday season.

Lozano understands humble beginnings. His parents once relied on resources to provide for their family. Now, it’s his turn to give back.

“It’s just a beautiful feeling, and I want them to know that we love doing this, and we’ll do this as long as we can,” said Lozano.

Over the past four years, he’s helped to raise close to 3,000 lbs of food for the food bank.

It’s the perfect mixture of grappling and giving back. He hosts a yearly tournament and gets kids to sign up.

Those who participate donate canned goods to enter the tournament. This is the kind of support the food bank needs.

“It’s about those that we serve, and that’s our mission, and we’re here to serve people and to help them have significant lives and nourishing lives. Nourishing lives can mean that we give people the significance they deserve to have a meal not just on Thanksgiving but all year around,” said David O’Neil, CEO of the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.

Lozano wants his students to have great value, and here’s a message he wants to send them.

“We lead from the front here, and I think that if you set the example they will follow. Serve your community. That’s what we do here, we want to help serve the community, and that’s what we want to instill in them is to just help,” said Lozano.

Because of the support of the community, thousands of turkeys were given out, to community partners and programs.

“Approximately three thousand or so families that are going to be able to celebrate a healthy Thanksgiving dinner and share some memories with their families and friends,” said O’Neil.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.