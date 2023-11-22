WFPD investigating death near Rhea Road

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department was sent to the area near Rhea Road, where our crews on the scene said there was an incident being investigated inside a house.

Several police units and law enforcement officials were surrounding the area.

WFPD told our crews on the scene that they were investigating a death. Police also said this may be related to another incident at a separate location.

This is an active investigation, stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more about this story.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.