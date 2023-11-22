Email City Guide
WFPD officer charged with driving intoxicated resigns from department

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls police officer who was arrested after allegedly driving drunk during the morning hours of Nov. 19, has resigned from the department, according to Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the Public Information Officer for WFPD.

Officer Iman Nematollahi was charged with driving while intoxicated after allegedly driving on multiple resident’s yards causing damage. The arrest affidavit stated that Nematollahi had bloodshot eyes, smelled of alcohol, and appeared to have an unsteady balance.

The affidavit also stated that Nematollahi admitted to having multiple alcoholic drinks leading up to the incident.

Nematollahi was placed on paid administrative leave after the incident.

