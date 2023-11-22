Wichita Falls author to be discussed at MSU Texas Faculty Forum

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -John Williams, an author and 1939 graduate of Wichita Falls High School, is to be discussed at the upcoming MSU Texas Faculty Forum.

The forum is set to be on Thursday, November 30, and while these forums have discussed authors and writers of varying success, Midwestern State University’s Associate Professor of English Greg Giddings said there is one more writer who may not be as familiar.

Giddings will tell the story of John Williams, who grew up in Wichita Falls, for the Faculty Forum at 7 p.m. in Legacy Hall’s Multipurpose Room.

Williams published three major novels: “Butcher’s Crossing” (1954), “Stoner” (1965), and “Augustus” (1972).

“Augustus” won Williams the National Book Award, according to MSU Texas. “Butcher’s Crossing” was made into a recently released film starring Nicholas Cage.

Williams died in 1994, before “Stoner” became an international sensation. The novel was the subject of a 2013 New Yorker article titled “The Greatest American Novel You’ve Never Heard Of.”

Giddings is an MSU Texas alumnus who joined the faculty in 1996. In addition to classes on American Literature, Giddings engages students at all levels in both literature and writing.

Faculty Forum is a monthly showcase for the research and creative endeavors of the Midwestern State University faculty. It is an opportunity for the campus and Wichita Falls communities to learn, engage, and sometimes discuss the novel ideas and explorations of the talented individuals who teach, discover, and create at MSU Texas. Admission is free and open to all.

