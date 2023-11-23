“Gobblin” Up Beautiful Weather Tomorrow

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures today are topping out in the low-60s. Temperatures today are on-par for what we should be seeing around this time of the year, but we’re about to once again go on a rollercoaster of temperatures. Temperatures tomorrow look wonderful with highs in the upper-60s. Some places might even be lucky enough to flirt with hitting 70 degrees as you’re eating your Thanksgiving meal. However, after Thanksgiving, temperatures begin a downward trend. Temperatures begin to cool on Friday, but the coolest weather comes late this weekend. An arctic front arrives Saturday into Sunday and brings a major cool down. Overnight lows this weekend drop into the upper-20s while daytime highs struggle to reach 50 degrees. Along with the cold weather comes the chance for some rain showers on Saturday and into Sunday. Despite the cold air, wintry weather is not expected in Texoma. After the cold front clears, blustery and chilly conditions remain in place for Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.