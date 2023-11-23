Jubilee Christian Center holds Thanksgiving meal

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - The Jubilee Christian Center in Burkburnett is celebrating its 37th annual Thanksgiving meal.

The center delivered meals to those who will be spending the holiday alone.

Director of the Little World Learning Center Marlowe Waddell is continuing her family’s holiday tradition of serving her community.

“Because we want them to not only see a face, get a warm meal but know that they are loved by the lord,” and sometimes holidays are harder on others,” Waddell said.

Burkburnett residents with no family or who are less fortunate get a meal delivered to them. The center relies heavily on volunteers to make this all happen.

“One extra way to go around showing people that you care about them and that they matter on a day like Thanksgiving and someone took the time to make this meal for them to bring them to them and to be there for them,” Holly Hudson a volunteer, said.

Over 20 volunteers helped out on Thanksgiving day by getting the platters ready to drop them off.

Volunteers like Hudson have dedicated 20 years or more to putting this all together.

“Without the volunteers that are going out and delivering the, it would make for a long afternoon. so the process goes very quickly to actually get them delivered and so they have the meal at lunchtime,” Waddell said.

For Hudson and others, they’re showing their children how to spread love on Thanksgiving.

“It’s good to help other people, especially on Thanksgiving it’s always really good because we can and it helps us to be grateful for what we have,” Hudson said.

Waddell said the meals are free, and they are able to make this happen through donations.

