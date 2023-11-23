Email City Guide
Thanksgiving Forecast 11/23 AM

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles, and today we will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day and will see warmer temperatures. We will see highs in the upper 60s. We will see a high of 68 degrees with an overnight low of a cold 37 degrees. Winds will be blowing from the south at 10-15 mph. We will remain dry throughout the day. Overall, today will be a great Thanksgiving! I am Thankful for your viewership.

Friday, we will see a high of 59 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. We will have a chilly overnight low of 36 degrees with gusty winds blowing from the east at 10-15 mph. We will remain dry throughout the day and will start the cooler trend heading into the weekend.

Saturday, we will see a high of 57 degrees. Winds will be blowing out of the south east at 15-20 mph. We will see mostly cloudy skies with an overnight low of 32 degrees. We will have a good chance for rain throughout the day into Sunday morning.

Sunday we will be in the upper 40s, as we will see a high of 47 degrees. We will have mostly cloudy skies with winds blowing out of the north at 10-15 mph. We will have lingering showers into Sunday morning.

Monday, we will see a high of 50 degrees as well. We will see mostly cloudy skies with winds blowing out of the north at 10-15 mph. We will see an overnight low of a cold 29 degrees.

Tuesday, we will see a high of 52 degrees with an overnight low of 32 degrees.

Wednesday, we will see a high of a nice 63 degrees. We will see mostly sunny skies with an overnight low of 36 degrees.

Have a happy Thanksgiving! -Weatherman J

