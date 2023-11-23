Email City Guide
Vernon community preps for annual ‘Holiday Spirit Meal’

By Brayel Brown and Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Not everyone has someone they can spend Thanksgiving with so the Vernon community is doing its part with its Annual Holiday Spirit Meal.

With dozens of helping hands, plates were given out in no time.

“With an outstanding community, we have gotten all of our deliveries out, over 600 deliveries out within an hour about an hour and 15 minutes, and that’s like a new record for us,” Sharon Goins said.

Volunteers worked like an assembly line to fill plates with ham, turkey, and an abundance of sides.

Dr. Derrel Monday is a retired pastor, and said he turned out to volunteer to do the Lord’s work.

“You know the Lord told us to give and be kind and God is a giver, that’s what he’s known for and to be able to give ourselves just helps us to be a little more like Jesus the way that were supposed to be,” Dr. Monday said.

Organizers said they hope to see all the faces they served today as well as new ones when they host their feeding for Christmas.

