Vernon community preps for annual ‘Holiday Spirit Meal’

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - This Thanksgiving not everyone has family to sit around the table. The Vernon community is doing its part to make sure no one goes hungry.

Organizers share all hands on deck as they prepare for the big feast.

At least 40 volunteers will spend the day serving their community during the season of giving.

The volunteers in Vernon are filled with gratitude to be able to assist those across Texoma with a hot meal as well as company on the holiday.

“We’re just grateful, grateful, grateful.” ‘Grocery Getter’ Sharon Goins said.

“Aww, why do you get so emotional doing this?” Reporter asked.

“Cause, I don’t want anyone to be hungry, or alone,” Goins explained.

For nearly 40 years, this feeding has provided a meal for those who may not have a place to celebrate Thanksgiving.

“As much as this meal means to us we know it means much more to those who need it, and we are just beyond grateful that we were the ones we felt God picked to do it.” She explained.

Goins’s family inherited the program in 2016 after the passing of the founder Pat Bryant, but they credit volunteers for keeping it going year after year.

“I love doing it for first thing and just the people that come by here during the servings.” Volunteer Grace McLaughlin shared.

For more than 30 years Grace has been a helping hand to the spirit meal, it has even become a tradition for her family.

“My mom, my aunts, we all are volunteers. We just love it and were going to keep it going for as long as we can.” Volunteer Bea Theriot said.

About 1,100 guests are expected to be served, preparation is key.

“To get everything done we can today means a smoother tomorrow. Our Thanksgiving day will start at about 5 a.m. and get here at least by 6 a.m.” Goins explained.

For some helpers feedback is rewarding.

“To see the smiling faces, talking to them, every year they say ‘Oh we so glad you do this for us.’” Theriot said.

And for other volunteers, “One of the things that encourages me so much to come back every year is I like to serve the desserts, and I like for the little old men to come by and start looking like where the pie and so I encourage everyone to bring pumpkin pies” McLaughlin said.

Volunteers said there’s room for anyone at the table tomorrow.

“Cause everyone needs a Thanksgiving because we all need to be thankful and count our blessings,” Theriot said.

Anyone who is looking for a company or a hot meal for Thanksgiving can go to the Wilbarger Memorial Auditorium on 2001 Yamparika Street from noon to 1 p.m.

