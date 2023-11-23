WFPD investigates murder suicide

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Neighbors are speaking out after a murder-suicide took place near their home.

Brian Barnwell’s neighbors are shocked to hear what police said he did.

“Neighbors who have witnessed the couple before there and so that lead to them going and checking on the ex-wife,” said Sgt. Charlie Eipper.

Wichita Falls Police found 52-year-old Melanie Berry shot dead in her home on L-B Drive. They are calling this a murder-suicide.

“He actually killed her and then drove back to the house and took his own life. One of the witnesses said that they never had seen them argue or heard any arguments or anything like that,” said Eipper.

Court documents show Berry filed for divorce from Barnwell one year ago. The two divorced show the pair married in July 2022 and divorced in November 2022. But a neighbor said they were together for 30 years.

Another resident who lives near Berry said things like don’t happen in this neighborhood.

“It’s been a shock to hear what unfolded last night. It’s a very unfortunate event. Prayers for all of the family members, but this is typically a quiet neighborhood we don’t get a lot of traffic down here because most of the roads are a dead end around us. To hear the news last night and to hear the details today are shocking,” said Greg Bloodworth, a resident.

Police said Barnwell and Berry both had gunshot wounds in the head, and a gun was found near Barnwell. They do believe this crime took place some time ago.

“There were signs that they’ve been here for a little while. Just by looking at the body, the detectives can tell that,” said Sgt. Eipper.

