Woman charged following infant death

OLNEY, Texas (KAUZ) - 27-year-old Jasmine Smith has been charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide in the death of an 8-month-old infant.

The Texas Rangers previously confirmed to be investigating the death of an 8-month-old, back in March 2023.

On March 29, 2023, the Olney Police Department was sent to a call of an unresponsive 8-month-old child. Officers with the Olney Police Department were suspicious of the circumstances and called the Texas Rangers to begin an investigation.

According to DPS Sgt. Juan Gutierrez, after several months of investigation, the Young County Grand Jury found probable cause to return an indictment on Smith for criminally negligent homicide.

On Wednesday, November 22, 2023, Smith was placed under arrest for criminally negligent homicide in Jack County.

The cause of the infant’s death has not been released.

Smith is being held in the Jack County Jail with no posted bond. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more about this story.

