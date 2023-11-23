Email City Guide
YMCA holds ‘Gobble Wobble’ fun run

(YMCA holds ‘Gobble Wobble’ fun run)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 2nd Annual YMCA ‘Gobble Wobble’ family fun run was held on Thanksgiving Day in Wichita Falls.

The 5k and 1 Mile Family Fun Run began at 8:00 a.m. and ended around 10:45 a.m. with an award ceremony.

the race featured a food drive to benefit the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank. The Food Drive collection time began at 8:00 a.m. inside the Downtown YMCA.

Awards were given to the top three male and female finishers of the 5k. Participants of the 1 Mile Fun Run were entered into a drawing for a prize from United Supermarkets.

The YMCA said they hope participants enjoyed some of the landmarks and features of our Downtown area and that they will make lasting memories with their friends and family.

Holiday travel tips from WFPD and WCSO
