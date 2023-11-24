Friday night lights forecast 11/24 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles, and today we will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day and will see cooler temperatures. We will see highs in the upper 50s. We will see a high of 59 degrees with an overnight low of a cold 37 degrees. Winds will be blowing from the East at 10-15 mph. We will remain dry throughout the day. Overall, today will be a great day for Friday night lights!

Saturday, we will see a high of 54 degrees. Winds will be blowing out of the south east at 15-20 mph. We will see mostly cloudy skies with an overnight low of 30 degrees. We will have a good chance for rain throughout the day into Sunday morning.

Sunday we will be in the upper 40s, as we will see a high of 48 degrees. We will have mostly cloudy skies with winds blowing out of the north at 10-15 mph. We will have lingering showers into Sunday morning. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 20s!

Monday, we will see a high of 48 degrees as well. We will see mostly cloudy skies with winds blowing out of the north at 10-15 mph. We will see an overnight low of a cold 30 degrees.

Tuesday, we will see a high of 56 degrees with an overnight low of 34 degrees.

Wednesday, we will see a high of a nice 60 degrees. We will see mostly sunny skies with an overnight low of 36 degrees.

Have a great weekend! -Weatherman J

