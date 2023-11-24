Email City Guide
‘Just in time for Ginger snaps” Animal Services presents their Pet of the Week

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We visited Animal Services of Wichita Falls to meet this week’s Pet of The Week, Ginger.

Ginger is an older dog who is looking for a new family after her previous owners passed away.

Animal Services said she is very sweet and would make a perfect match for any caring family.

Interested pet owners who are at least 18 and meet all the requirements on the Animal Services’ website can adopt Ginger.

The $40 adoption fee covers a microchip, initial vaccinations (excluding rabies), and flea and tick preventative.

