Saint Jo Athletic Director and Head Coach announces retirement

SAINT JO, Texas (KAUZ) - Saint Jo ISD has announced that Athletic Director and Head Coach, Mark Stevens, has announced his retirement.

The announcement was made on the ISD’s Facebook page.

Stevens has been in the education and coaching field for 30 years and will depart from the ISD after the 2024 school year.

During his tenure as the head football coach, Coach Stevens steered the Panthers to a 44-15 record and a streak of five consecutive playoff appearances. His leadership culminated in three District Championships, three Bi-District championships, and a notable achievement in 2019 when his football team reached the regional quarterfinals, according to Saint Jo ISD.

