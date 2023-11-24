Email City Guide
Salvation Army holds Thanksgiving lunch

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 24, 2023
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thanksgiving was a day of giving as friends and family came together to rejoice and enjoy a large hot meal.

However, not everyone had the opportunity to do that, so, The Salvation Army in Wichita Falls opened its doors for those less fortunate.

There are numerous people in the Texoma area with a place to call home. Organizers at The Salvation Army said more than two dozen volunteers came together to serve 125 meals on Thursday.

The Salvation Army is also looking for volunteer bell ringers this season.

You can sign up to man a kettle or set up your own virtual kettle by visiting the Salvation Army online.

