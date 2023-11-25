Afternoon Rain Tomorrow

Email City Guide
Arctic front brings rain chances and cold weather
Arctic front brings rain chances and cold weather
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures today topped out in the low 60s across Texoma. Today was a comfortable, but comfortable weather will make its return by the middle of the upcoming week. As for this weekend though, temperatures will definitely be cold - especially Sunday and Sunday night. Temperatures tomorrow during the day hold onto the seasonable look as we top out in the upper 50s. Some places could hit the 60 degree mark, much like today. However, tomorrow afternoon, the cold front we’ve been tracking all week makes its arrival. When the cold front arrives, it will be bringing widespread rain showers with it from mid-day throughout the overnight hours. Wintry precipitation does pop-up on the radar, but that mess will be staying north of our area as temperatures will not be cold enough to support any type of wintry weather. Sunday will be a blustery day. Cold temperatures below 50 degrees mixed with gusty winds will result in some chilly wind chills. Sunday night looks especially cold with temperatures in the mid-20s (not including the wind chill). Mix in the wind chill and temperatures drop to 20 or even slightly below. Good news is that after Sunday we will slowly start to warm up!

