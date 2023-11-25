ElectriCritters light display at River Bend Nature Center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - River Bend Nature Center continues the holiday season with its annual Electri-Critters light display.

The lighted display has 60,000 lights on over 200 displays throughout the trail and facility.

“Our motto is connecting people with nature,” Field Guide for River Bend Nature Center, Janet Oliver said.

“People come in as a family, and they are all bundled up in their coats and it’s the holiday season and they’ll be multiple generations and they’re out in nature you know looking at beautiful Christmas lights and learning that the rolling planes area where we all live is a beautiful, beautiful place,” Oliver said.

The lights highlight some of the beautiful scenery at the River Bend Nature Center.

“Most people are so excited to see the Christmas lights but also the glorious frona of North Central Texas. We have awesome animals that live right here at River Bend out in the forest like bobcats, coyotes, opossums, and even skunks and raccoons,” Oliver said.

Thanks to several donors supporting the non-profit, they’re able to put on ElectriCritters for free to all who are attending.

They also accept donations from people who come to help with future events and activities.

“All the donations go right back into River Bend and help with educational programs for children and new science equipment and activities for people to do while they’re here,” Oliver said.

The ElectriCritters display is open every Friday and Saturday from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm from now until December 23rd.

