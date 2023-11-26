Missing woman found after fatal crash

LOVING, Texas (KAUZ) - A 60-year-old woman identified as Dona Louise Chambers was found Saturday at about 12 p.m. in Young County. She was pronounced dead on the scene due to the injuries sustained during a crash.

According to Sgt. Gutierrez with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Chambers was reported as a mission person through the Young County Sheriff’s Office. The last date of contact was Nov. 18, 2023.

Chambers was traveling North on SH-16 in a 2022 Buick Encore when it left the roadway as it went around a curve and began driving in the ditch. She then struck a sign, went into a ditch and entered a tree line where the car was found resting on it’s side.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.