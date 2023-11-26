Rain Clears Tonight, but Leaves us with a Cold Sunday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We’ve been keeping an eye on today for the past week. It’s finally upon us and the cold front is finally making its way through Texoma. Temperatures today topped out in the upper 50s, but temperatures about to undergo a drop. This strong cold front is also bringing rain chances with it. Scattered showers will be present through the evening and into the overnight hours tonight. We *should* see only rain, but the chance for some wintry mix cannot be ruled out. If wintry mix does occur, no impacts to travel are expected thanks to warm ground temperatures. These rain chances persist while you sleep, but when you wake up, it’ll be bitterly cold. Temperatures will be in the 20s, but when you throw the winds into account, wind chills will be brutal where some places will see low 20s and some could even experience a degree or two below 20. Monday morning will also be cold, but wind chill will not be as much of a factor. After Monday, we start to warm up and return to seasonable weather.

