Combined lake levels drop half a percent this week
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The combined levels for Lakes Arrowhead and Lake Kickapoo have fallen 0.5% to 53.8% this week, according to The City of Wichita Falls.
Recent rain and cooler temperatures have kept levels from falling any further.
Residents in Wichita Falls remain in the Stage 1 Drought Watch.
The Stage 2 Drought Warning will automatically trigger if and when lake levels reach a combined level of 50%.
Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.