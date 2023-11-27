Email City Guide
Combined lake levels drop half a percent this week

Wichita Falls
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The combined levels for Lakes Arrowhead and Lake Kickapoo have fallen 0.5% to 53.8% this week, according to The City of Wichita Falls.

Recent rain and cooler temperatures have kept levels from falling any further.

Residents in Wichita Falls remain in the Stage 1 Drought Watch.

The Stage 2 Drought Warning will automatically trigger if and when lake levels reach a combined level of 50%.

