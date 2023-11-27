Cool temperatures throughout the day 11/27 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles, and today we will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day and will see cooler temperatures. We will see highs in the low 50s. We will see a high of only 53 degrees with an overnight low of a cold 30 degrees. Winds will remain light throughout the entire day. We will remain dry throughout the day as well. Overall, today will be a

great day to start the week!

Tuesday, we will see a high of 61 degrees with an overnight low of 35 degrees. We will start to warm up a little as we head into Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be blowing from the south west at 5-10 mph. We will also remain dry throughout the day.

Wednesday will be another warm day. We will see highs climb into the low 60s with 64 as the high. We will remain cloudy with winds blowing from the south at 10-20 mph. We will remain dry throughout the day as well.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week as we will see a high of 65 degrees. Although, it will be the warmest day of the week; we will see mostly cloudy skies. We will have a chance for an isolated shower or two throughout the day. Winds will be blowing from the south at 10-20 mph.

Friday we will see cooler temperatures. We will see a high of 54 degrees with an overnight low of 34 degrees. We will see mostly cloudy skies with winds blowing from the north west at 5-15 mph.

We will see a high of 59 degrees on Saturday with sunny skies. Winds will be blowing from the south east at 5-10 mph. We will see an overnight low of 40 degrees.

Sunday we will see a high of 64 degrees. We will see an overnight low of 39 degrees. We will see mostly sunny skies.

Have a great weekend! -Weatherman J

