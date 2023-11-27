Email City Guide
Cool Tomorrow, but Warmer Days Loom

Temperatures tomorrow top out around 50
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We’ve made it through the coldest day of the week and it sure was a cold one. Last night, temperatures dropped to the upper-20s, but the wind chills made temperatures feel like 20 degrees. Good news is that temperatures now begin to ascend to warmer highs. Tomorrow will still be chilly with temperatures near the freezing mark as kids head back to school, but we’ll warm up to a few degrees above 50 degrees. Tuesday we climb back to our seasonal average with a high of 61 degrees. Wednesday looks nice with temperatures in the mid-60s and overnight low in the low-50s! Thursday will be similar, but a cold front looks to sweep across Texoma and could bring a chance for a storm or two within Texoma. As of now, the best rain chances are east of Texoma. After Thursday, we’ll drop back to seasonable highs with calm, quiet weather.

