DPS awarding $5,000 for information about criminal stash houses

By Brayel Brown
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is aiming to target stash houses, meth conversion labs, pill press operations, and much more.

The department’s objective is to prevent transnational criminal activity: stopping criminals engaged in human trafficking, drug smuggling, as well as the act of smuggling people.

Rewards for reporting transnational crimes have increased to $5,000.

The DPS is asking if you have information regarding criminal stash houses to report the information to Crime Stoppers or click here.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

