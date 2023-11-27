Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Financial Partners discusses Affordable Care Act deadline

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Kelly Fristoe with Financial Partners joined us in the studio to talk about the open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act.

Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act takes place from November 1 through January 15, 2024.

Fristoe said during this period it’s important to update and renew your information.

More information can be found by contacting Financial Partners at (940) 322-6277.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump waits to take the witness stand during his civil fraud trial at...
Donald Trump set to testify again next month in his civil fraud trial
Wichita Falls
Combined lake levels drop half a percent this week
Fmr. Clay County Sheriff turns himself in Hardeman Co.
Fmr. Clay County Sheriff turns himself into Hardeman Co. Sheriff’s Office
Next Friday the Iowa Park fire department displays Christmas through the years at the 2023...
Lighted Christmas parade hosted by Iowa Park Fire Department