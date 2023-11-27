Email City Guide
Fmr. Clay County Sheriff turns himself into Hardeman Co. Sheriff’s Office

Fmr. Clay County Sheriff turns himself in Hardeman Co.
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Jeffery Lyde, the former Clay County Sheriff turned himself into the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office on Monday morning.

According to information sent to News Channel 6, he turned himself in at around 10:30 a.m. on November 27.

This is following a Montague County jury finding the suspended Clay County Sheriff guilty of one count of Official Oppression and one count of Tampering with Governmental Records in September 2023.

The official oppression trial was related to an alleged unlawful 2021 arrest of Landon Goad and Sara Johnson, who were arrested on family violence charges.

The two were reportedly held for longer than 48 hours, the maximum amount of time one can be jailed for that offense.

