Lighted Christmas parade hosted by Iowa Park fire department

Supporting the Kids Christmas Program
On December 8th the Iowa Park fire department displays Christmas through the years at the Lighted Christmas parade to help support the Kids Christmas Program.
By Katelyn Washburn
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Today Al Fox joined in to talk about the Iowa Park Fire Department’s upcoming fundraiser.

The 2023 Lighted Christmas parade that will be taking place on Friday, December 8 at 7 p.m. helps support the department’s Kids Christmas Program.

To participate in the parade a monetary donation of a new toy is all that it costs, so that the toy can go towards the program. It will help provide Christmas for the children in need that are in the Iowa Park school district.

Applications to be in the Kids Christmas Program are located at Iowa Park city hall, the public library, or at the school counselor.

Be sure to join in at the library as Santa Claus will be turning on the Christmas lights. There will also be cookies and pictures with Santa after the lights are turned on and following that will be the parade. Where there will also be vendors and food trucks, and a live performance by the Iowa Park school band.

The fire department and floats will be following the theme of Christmas through the years. You can find more information on their Facebook page, or email ipfire.parade@gmail.com

Be sure to join the fun and help support those in need this holiday season next Friday.

