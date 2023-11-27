Email City Guide
OBI announces Giving Tuesday; ways to help

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On the global day of giving, Our Blood Institute is asking the community to give someone the gift of life by giving blood on Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday takes place each year on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, just after Cyber Monday, to encourage people to do good.

A simple blood donation with Our Blood Institute on Tuesday, November 28, can help save someone’s life.

Below are a few ways you can help OBI on Giving Tuesday:

  • Donate at an OBI donor center or mobile drive
    • Find a location and make an appointment by visiting obi.org/where or by downloading the new Our Blood Institute app.
  • Donate the cost of your OBI T-shirt
    • During your next blood donation, you can choose to opt out of receiving a T-shirt and instead, donate the cost of the shirt to the Global Blood Fund.
  • Volunteer for OBI
    • If you’re passionate about life-saving blood donations, please consider volunteering for OBI. Visit obi.org/volunteer to get started.
  • Be an advocate for blood donation
    • Help share the importance of giving blood! Tell your friends, family, classmates, coworkers, and more about the impact you can make in your community by giving blood. You can even bring a friend in the next time you donate.

Those who donate blood at any OBI donor center or mobile blood drive on Giving Tuesday to receive a “Don’t Be a Grinch!” long-sleeved T-shirt.

Our Blood Institute relies on 1,200 volunteer blood donors a day to meet the needs of patients at more than 160 hospitals and medical facilities as well as all air ambulances statewide.

Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old or older can give blood.

Blood can be donated every 56 days and platelets can be given as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year.

Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.

